Sex crimes are an illegal sexual act, conduct, or activity.

Some laws regulating sexual activity are intended to protect one or all participants, although some are designed to proscribe a religiously or morally, socially repugnant action. For example, unprotected sex may be proscribed by a law if one individual knows which he/she has a sexual disease or to protect a minor; or it could proscribe non-consensual sex, or because of a relationship etc, between the participants. In general, acts which are considered either behavior or sexual abuse that societies consider to be improper and against the societal norms may be proscribed by laws. Sexual abuse is unwanted sexual contact between a couple of minors or two or more adults, and, depending on laws pertaining to age of consent, sexual contact between a minor and also an adult.