Usually understood sex crimes comprise, rape, child molestation, sexual battery, lewd conduct, possession and supply of child pornography, possession and distribution of obscene content, prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, pimping, pandering, indecent exposure, lewd act with a child, and penetration of the genital or anal region by way of a foreign Object.
A sex crime is a crime involving sexual assault or having a sexual motive.
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Thu Jul 16, 2015 8:36 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment