Newsvine

gilfoonrsoneyw

gilfoonrsoneyw does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 13 Comments: 0 Since: Jun 2015

Crunch Report | NBCUniversal Invests $500 Million in Snap

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by gilfoonrsoneyw View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 10:59 PM
    Discuss:

    NBCUniversal invests $500 million in Snap, Jeff Bezos has plans for a Moon expedition, Uber plans to turn its app into a content marketplace and more Uber troubles. All this on Crunch Report. Read More

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor