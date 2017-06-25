Virgin Mobile has a $120 discount on an instantly unlockable 32GB and 128GB iPhone SE

Virgin Mobile is becoming America's first iPhone-only carrier, and to celebrate its collaboration with Apple, it's launched heavy deals on a year's worth of cell service and the purchase price of a newiPhone SE.

For existing customers and new customers who port-in a number, Virgin Mobile will give them a year's worth of unlimited talk, text, and data service for $1 when they purchase a new iPhone and sign up for Auto Pay. To help sweeten that deal even further, the virtual network carrier is offering$120 off an unlockable 32GB and 128GB iPhone SE.

